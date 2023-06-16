iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,156,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,150,000 after purchasing an additional 256,226 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 279.1% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 16,286 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFAV stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.32. 435,697 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.75. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Featured Articles

