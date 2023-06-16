iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is Ratio Wealth Group’s 2nd Largest Position

Ratio Wealth Group increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,952 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of Ratio Wealth Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ratio Wealth Group owned about 0.17% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $25,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of EFV opened at $49.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.33. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

