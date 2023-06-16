iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stake Boosted by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 251,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,007 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $31,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

QUAL traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326,939 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.73.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.