iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (TSE:XRE) Trading Up 0.2%

iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (TSE:XRE – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$16.54 and last traded at C$16.50. Approximately 334,890 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 346,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.46.

iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.17.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.