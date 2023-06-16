iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Acquired by Prostatis Group LLC

Prostatis Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,964 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC owned 0.76% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $754,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 116,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 8,361 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $74.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $66.04 and a twelve month high of $82.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.92.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

