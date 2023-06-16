iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the May 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGRN. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 116.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 434.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 241,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after purchasing an additional 14,363 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BGRN stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.48. 13,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,289. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.77. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.36 and a one year high of $49.11.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

