ITV (LON:ITV) Given Hold Rating at Numis Securities

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($1.00) price target on the broadcaster’s stock. Numis Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ITV. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ITV to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 94 ($1.18).

Shares of LON:ITV opened at GBX 70.34 ($0.88) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 639.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 76.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 79.26. ITV has a twelve month low of GBX 53.97 ($0.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 96.62 ($1.21).

In related news, insider Mary Harris bought 3,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £2,719.92 ($3,403.30). Also, insider Carolyn McCall sold 68,145 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.01), for a total transaction of £55,197.45 ($69,065.88). Insiders own 10.33% of the company's stock.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

