Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) SVP Sells $69,646.96 in Stock

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IEGet Rating) SVP Catherine Anne Barone sold 4,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $69,646.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,936 shares in the company, valued at $69,646.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Catherine Anne Barone also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 6th, Catherine Anne Barone sold 25,000 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $338,500.00.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of IE opened at $14.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.82. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative net margin of 4,217.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Resource Partners USA LP acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,238,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,273,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,571 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,176,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,916,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $10,829,000. 27.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

