Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) SVP Sells $69,646.96 in Stock

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) SVP Catherine Anne Barone sold 4,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $69,646.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,936 shares in the company, valued at $69,646.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Catherine Anne Barone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, Catherine Anne Barone sold 25,000 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $338,500.00.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of IE opened at $14.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.82. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric ( NYSEAMERICAN:IE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative net margin of 4,217.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Resource Partners USA LP acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,238,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,273,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,571 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,176,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,916,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $10,829,000. 27.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

