IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Short Interest Up 52.0% in May

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 370,800 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the May 15th total of 244,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 150,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
IZEA Worldwide Stock Performance
IZEA Worldwide stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.00. 347,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,872. IZEA Worldwide has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $4.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66. The company has a market cap of $187.41 million, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 2.35.
IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IZEA Worldwide
About IZEA Worldwide
IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
Read More
