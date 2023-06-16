IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Short Interest Up 52.0% in May

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 370,800 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the May 15th total of 244,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 150,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

IZEA Worldwide Stock Performance

IZEA Worldwide stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.00. 347,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,872. IZEA Worldwide has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $4.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66. The company has a market cap of $187.41 million, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 2.35.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IZEA Worldwide

About IZEA Worldwide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in IZEA Worldwide by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its position in IZEA Worldwide by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 358,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 8.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

