JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,100 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the May 15th total of 350,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of JAKK opened at $22.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average is $19.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.31 million, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11. JAKKS Pacific has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $27.87.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $107.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.12 million. JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 30.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on JAKK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAKK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 11.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 10.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 253,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 24,695 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 45.2% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the first quarter worth $208,000. 42.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

