JasmyCoin (JASMY) Trading Down 3.3% Over Last Week

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 16th. JasmyCoin has a market cap of $183.77 million and approximately $27.67 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JasmyCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JasmyCoin has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JasmyCoin Token Profile

JasmyCoin’s launch date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,569,999,999 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. JasmyCoin’s official website is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html.

JasmyCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency based on the ERC 20 standard, aimed at building an economic community where data is treated as a personal asset. Developed by Jasmy Inc., it can be used for transferring tokens as proof of value exchange or payment for services. JasmyCoin can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and offers two main services: Secure Knowledge Communicator (SKC) for managing personal data and Smart Guardian (SG) for secure IoT device registration.”

