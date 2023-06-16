Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Short Interest Down 18.0% in May

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 861,500 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the May 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 659,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 51.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 11,132 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 27,495 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

Jasper Therapeutics Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JSPR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,997. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Jasper Therapeutics

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JSPR shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.85 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

(Get Rating)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.