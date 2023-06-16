Jefferies Financial Group Trims Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Target Price to GBX 50

Jadestone Energy (LON:JSEGet Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 85 ($1.06) to GBX 50 ($0.63) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON:JSE opened at GBX 37.89 ($0.47) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 68.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. Jadestone Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 103 ($1.29). The firm has a market cap of £204.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,894.50 and a beta of 1.78.

In other news, insider Alexander Paul Blakeley acquired 160,000 shares of Jadestone Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £78,400 ($98,098.10). In other news, insider David Loren Neuhauser acquired 100,000 shares of Jadestone Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($62,562.56). Also, insider Alexander Paul Blakeley acquired 160,000 shares of Jadestone Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £78,400 ($98,098.10). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,440,000. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and Block 46/07 and Block 51 PSCs development blocks in the Malay Basin, offshore southwest Vietnam.

