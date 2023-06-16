Jet Protocol (JET) One Day Trading Volume Hits $141,425.55

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 16th. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $16.31 million and approximately $141,425.55 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005332 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00018248 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00018393 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00015614 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,506.14 or 0.99520843 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00957034 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $140,478.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.