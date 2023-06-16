Jet Protocol Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $16.28 million and $142,033.21 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005318 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00017745 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00018370 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015241 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,312.17 or 1.00015842 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002499 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00957034 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $140,478.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.