Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading Down 5.4% Following Insider Selling

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) was down 5.4% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $7.46 and last traded at $7.50. Approximately 5,236,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 3,563,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

Specifically, insider Kate Dehoff sold 5,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $38,557.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 24,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $144,846.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kate Dehoff sold 5,141 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $38,557.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,878 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JOBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Joby Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Joby Aviation Stock Down 5.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 9,041.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 486.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

