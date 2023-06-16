John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.64

Shares of John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.64 and traded as low as $12.59. John Hancock Investors Trust shares last traded at $12.61, with a volume of 11,172 shares traded.

John Hancock Investors Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.79.

John Hancock Investors Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2152 per share. This is a boost from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 99.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 83,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 41,484 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 140.1% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 138,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 80,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 74.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 57,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 24,674 shares during the last quarter. 9.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

