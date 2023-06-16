John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.64

Shares of John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.64 and traded as low as $12.59. John Hancock Investors Trust shares last traded at $12.61, with a volume of 11,172 shares traded.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.79.
John Hancock Investors Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2152 per share. This is a boost from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.
John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
