John Mastrototaro Buys 20,000 Shares of Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Stock

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) CEO John Mastrototaro purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,142. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Movano Trading Up 3.0 %

MOVE opened at $1.03 on Friday. Movano Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Movano

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Movano in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Movano in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Movano by 95.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,110,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 540,786 shares during the last quarter. 20.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medtech and consumer devices. Its platform uses radiofrequency technology, which enables the creation of sensors that are small enough to fit into wearable devices and other small form factors. The company develops Movano Ring that measures heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep, respiration, temperature, blood oxygen saturation, steps, and calories, as well as incorporates women-centric features and design.

