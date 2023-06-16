John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.09%.

WLYB stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -188.47 and a beta of 0.91. John Wiley & Sons has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently -817.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLYB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth $31,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000.

Separately, TheStreet cut John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

