John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 0.39%.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Down 15.2 %

Shares of NYSE WLYB opened at $32.04 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $52.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -188.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.64.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -817.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

Separately, TheStreet lowered John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLYB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in John Wiley & Sons by 14,570,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 145,703 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,679,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth about $856,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.