JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Purchased by BancFirst Trust & Investment Management

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,375 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.5% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $598,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $7,647,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $365,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock remained flat at $50.07 during trading hours on Friday. 335,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,302,426. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.99 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.22.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

