JUNO One Day Volume Hits $194,966.00 (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One JUNO coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001042 BTC on popular exchanges. JUNO has a market capitalization of $21.13 million and approximately $194,966.00 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, JUNO has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO launched on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 77,180,249 coins. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is www.junonetwork.io.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

