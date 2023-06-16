Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Kainos Group Price Performance
Shares of KNNNF opened at $25.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.55. Kainos Group has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $27.70.
About Kainos Group
