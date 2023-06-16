Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNFGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of KNNNF opened at $25.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.55. Kainos Group has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $27.70.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division includes lifecycle development of customized digital services for public, commercial sectors, and healthcare organizations.

