Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Shares Up 0.7%

Kape Technologies PLC (LON:KAPE – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 285 ($3.57) and last traded at GBX 285 ($3.57). 243,250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,202,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 283 ($3.54).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,900.00, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 285.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 275.81.

Kape Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through Digital Security, Digital Content, and Digital Privacy segments. The company offers CyberGhost, ZenMate, Express, and private internet access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

