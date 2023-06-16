Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 620,600 shares, a growth of 60.4% from the May 15th total of 386,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Karora Resources Price Performance

KRRGF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.33. The company had a trading volume of 93,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,673. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.50. Karora Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37.

Karora Resources Company Profile

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

