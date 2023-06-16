Kaspa (KAS) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $396.04 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last seven days, Kaspa has traded up 29.8% against the US dollar. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0207 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. Kaspa has a market cap of $396.04 million and $15.61 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 19,141,406,069 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 19,127,944,174.411793 with 19,127,944,382.06434 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.02137797 USD and is up 16.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $20,031,464.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

