Keel Point LLC Acquires 9,735 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,521,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 2,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,700 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,492,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after acquiring an additional 879,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 555.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 939,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,699,000 after acquiring an additional 796,528 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,117,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,864,375. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.49.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

