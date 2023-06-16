Keel Point LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Keel Point LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,930,000 after acquiring an additional 32,274 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 99,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,692,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,582,000 after purchasing an additional 331,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.67. 2,469,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,277,885. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.84 and a 200-day moving average of $104.15. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.85 and a 1 year high of $120.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

