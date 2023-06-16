Keel Point LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Fiserv by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,380,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,697,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,971,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fiserv by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,325,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,272,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,238,086,000 after purchasing an additional 90,190 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,002,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,625 over the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on FI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.16.

Shares of FI stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.07. 732,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,700,143. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.78 and a 12-month high of $122.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

