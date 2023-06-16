Keel Point LLC Buys 2,815 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Keel Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Keel Point LLC owned 0.22% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $8,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

MGC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,536. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.94. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $121.30 and a 1 year high of $157.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

