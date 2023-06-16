Keel Point LLC Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Keel Point LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.58. The company had a trading volume of 16,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,486. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $163.55 and a 52 week high of $209.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.29 and a 200-day moving average of $190.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

