Keel Point LLC Has $992,000 Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 307.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ FV traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $46.49. The company had a trading volume of 7,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,870. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day moving average is $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $39.45 and a 52 week high of $49.54.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV)
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
- Surgical Centers, Med-Tech Stocks Up On Pent-Up Surgical Demand
- Is NexTier-Patterson UTI Deal A Sign Of More Consolidation Ahead?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.