Keel Point LLC Lowers Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Keel Point LLC lowered its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Rempart Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 262,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,556,000 after purchasing an additional 25,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $463.43. 114,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,942. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $451.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.13. The firm has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $464.02.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.08.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

