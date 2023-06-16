Keel Point LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Keel Point LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,615 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after buying an additional 135,856,748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,534,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,946,000 after buying an additional 1,427,773 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $99,250,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 663,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 437.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 560,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,273,000 after purchasing an additional 455,915 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,266. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $161.48. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.03.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

