Keel Point LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Keel Point LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.95. 511,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.06. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

