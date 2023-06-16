Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF (NASDAQ:XDNA) Trading Down 2.7%

Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF (NASDAQ:XDNA – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $9.42. Approximately 3,958 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XDNA. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF by 3,554.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $943,000.

