KeyCorp Raises Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $150.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMD. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.90.
Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance
AMD stock opened at $124.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.95. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The firm has a market cap of $200.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.17, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices
In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
