Kier Group (LON:KIE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $70.60

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.60 ($0.88) and traded as high as GBX 82.30 ($1.03). Kier Group shares last traded at GBX 80.30 ($1.00), with a volume of 334,337 shares changing hands.

Separately, Numis Securities cut their price objective on shares of Kier Group from GBX 180 ($2.25) to GBX 150 ($1.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 76.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 70.66. The stock has a market cap of £356.16 million, a PE ratio of 1,588.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.58.

Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

