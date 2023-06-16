Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Short Interest Down 43.9% in May

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 43.9% from the May 15th total of 5,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Kingstone Companies Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Kingstone Companies stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.34. 26,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,908. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Kingstone Companies has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.34). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 39.65% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $37.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kingstone Companies will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kingstone Companies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kingstone Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $398,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Kingstone Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 150,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 48,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp acquired a new position in Kingstone Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 46.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.