Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Short Interest Down 43.9% in May

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 43.9% from the May 15th total of 5,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Kingstone Companies Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of Kingstone Companies stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.34. 26,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,908. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Kingstone Companies has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38.
Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.34). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 39.65% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $37.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kingstone Companies will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Kingstone Companies
Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kingstone Companies (KINS)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.