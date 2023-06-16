KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Plans $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a payout ratio of 95.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.6%.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

Shares of KREF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.41. 1,349,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,124. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 356.67, a quick ratio of 356.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $857.53 million, a P/E ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, Director Christen E.J. Lee bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO W Patrick Mattson purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 245,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,900.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Christen E.J. Lee acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $454,000. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KREF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc engages in originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.