Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.19

Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.19 and last traded at $48.90, with a volume of 46413 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.60.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. It mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

