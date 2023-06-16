Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Trading Up 4.8%

Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Get Rating) was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.99 and last traded at $47.07. Approximately 650,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,459,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Knife River in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Knife River Stock Performance

Knife River Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. It mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.