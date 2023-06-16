Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Insider Sells $10,663.44 in Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) insider Jason Ehrlich sold 1,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $10,663.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,840.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jason Ehrlich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Jason Ehrlich sold 2,258 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $20,841.34.

Kodiak Sciences Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.00. 739,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,910. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $471.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.23. As a group, research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -5.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 26,200.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 89.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 64.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and uveitis, KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD, and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

