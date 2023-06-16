Kohn Barbara Shattuck Sells 30,445 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) Director Kohn Barbara Shattuck sold 30,445 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $810,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PENN Entertainment Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $25.84 on Friday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average of $29.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 10.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 21.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 92.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $556,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 24.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 8,931 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PENN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Roth Mkm raised PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PENN Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.65.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

