Kozak & Associates Inc. Acquires 172 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 34.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,162,000 after acquiring an additional 57,973 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after acquiring an additional 38,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $139.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $126.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.79.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 337.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.