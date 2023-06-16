Kozak & Associates Inc. Has $9.81 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Kozak & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,093 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF makes up about 4.4% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $9,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 558.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

IYG opened at $158.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.45. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $137.46 and a 12 month high of $176.75.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.