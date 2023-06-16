Kozak & Associates Inc. Makes New $34,000 Investment in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 639,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 78,588 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 41,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,871,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,090,000 after purchasing an additional 579,117 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.2 %

ET stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.52. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 91.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $724,892,912.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at $16,196,973.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 59,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,892,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,300. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

