Kozak & Associates Inc. Purchases 76 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $284.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.51. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $285.54. The company has a market capitalization of $729.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on META. Guggenheim raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.07.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $198,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,878,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,431.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $198,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,878,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,749 shares of company stock worth $9,119,323. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

