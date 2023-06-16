K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.39

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.39 and traded as low as $8.18. K+S Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 9,619 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, or vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brand names.

