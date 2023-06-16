Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.65 Per Share

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Performance

LIF opened at C$33.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1 year low of C$25.24 and a 1 year high of C$39.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.61.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.45). Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had a return on equity of 39.50% and a net margin of 109.17%. The business had revenue of C$47.21 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.2278739 earnings per share for the current year.

LIF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

